Live Nation Australia, The Push, And Crowded House Accepting Applications To Mentorship Program For Youth Interested In The Music Biz

MELBOURNE (CelebrityAccess) — Concert giant Live Nation is teaming up with the Australian youth music organization The Push and Australian rock legends Crowded House, to develop a mentorship program for young people interested in pursuing carers in the live entertainment industry.

The initiative will focus its endeavors on developing opportunities for women, and gender non-binary people who are underrepresented among the ranks of music industry professionals.

At launch, the program will accept two applicants, providing them with opportunities to gain work experience and develop skills, as well as practical training, mentorship, and networking with future colleagues and peers through roles on Crowded House’s upcoming six date tour of Australia.

The two applicants will officially be part of Crowded House’s touring team as Stage Technician and Tour and Production Management and work with other crew members, including Nik Tischler, Live Nation’s Vice President of Touring and Logistics and Robert Herr, Crowded House Tour and Production Manager.

The program also provides training from Arts Centre Melbourne, which will cover event safety and event bump in/bump out, before heading off on the national tour in April.

“The last two years have had a disproportionate impact on young people entering careers in the live music sector. Now is a critical time to be supporting our next generation of live music sector professionals to develop the skills, confidence, and networks needed for successful career pathways,” said Kate Duncan, CEO of The Push.

“As artists we are always in awe of the talented people that work behind the scenes to make our shows happen. We recognize the disparity in gender back-stage and this mentoring opportunity is a first step that we can take to help create an inclusive space for the next generation,” Crowded House added in a joint statement.

“The ability to provide emerging professionals the opportunity to learn and grow through the guidance of industry leaders is not only hugely exciting, but also a priority for Live Nation. We’re proud to support young Australian women and gender non-binary people and help present opportunities to grow into a career within live entertainment,” noted Nik Tischler, Vice President of Production and Logistics, Live Nation Australia.

The tour kicks off in April and hopeful applicants can apply to take part in the initiative until February 22.

For more information, key dates, or to apply, please visit The Push.