Lincoln Center Unveils A Slate Of Free And Pay What You Want Programming

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts announced plans for an extensive schedule of free performances, discussions, and civic activations that will take place in the David Rubenstein Atrium.

The programming will include a new edition of American Songbook entitled A World of Voices to the Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse that will be made accessible to fans through Choose What You Pay ticketing model.

Additionally, Lincoln will offer Passport to the Arts, for children, teens, and adults with disabilities and their families. Programming for the Passport program begins on February 27 with an Adapted Dance Workshop with New York City Ballet and continues through June 15 with music, dance, and theater workshops presented in collaboration with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Metropolitan Opera Guild, Co/LAB Theater Group, and many more.

Offering virtual arts experiences, Passport is specifically created and inclusively designed for children, teens, and adults with disabilities. All Passport programs are free with advanced sign-up at LincolnCenter.org/Passport.

Lincoln Center also announced the Lincoln Center Moments program, a free program series which is tailored for individuals with dementia and their caregivers, providing virtual experiences as well as select in-person events.

Performers taking part in the Lincoln Center Moments program include the New York Philharmonic, Mark Morris Dance Company, Ajna Dance Company, Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Metropolitan Opera Guild, The Juilliard School, and more