Deaf Rapper From Detroit Set to Take the Stage During Super Bowl Halftime Show

DETROIT, MI (CelebrityAccess) – The Detroit Free Press reports Sean Forbes will get the once-in-a-lifetime chance next weekend.

The 40-year old deaf rapper from Detroit has been tapped to perform alongside Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar during the Super Bowl Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium.

This will be the first time the Super Bowl halftime show will feature any ASL interpreters. Forbes and fellow deaf rapper Warren (WaWa) Snipe, 50 will perform sign-language interpretations of the headliners’ music.

“My goal is to get out there, show what we can do and have fun. And I want to open the door for other deaf performers. The doors to accessibility are busted wide open with something like this. So, this is very much a full-circle moment, being from Detroit, being part of the Eminem camp, or even going back to being 12 and listening to N.W.A., Dre and Snoop on my Walkman,” Forbes said.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Snipes said, “I would listen to the music over and over to get a feel of the music and the singing. This takes a lot of time so you want to make sure you’re understood, so playing with various ways to interpret a song is warranted!”

Deaf Army Education also tweeted their excitement over the news.