Legendary Bollywood Singer, Lata Mangeshkar Dies At Age 92

NEW DELHI, INDIA (CelebrityAccess) – Lata Mangeshkar passed away this morning (Sunday) at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The 92-year old had been hospitalised on January 8 with pneumonia and COVID-19.

Mangeshkar, the musical queen of Bollywood, had a career spanning almost eight decades, received the Bharat Ratna and Dada Saheb Phalke awards for her contributions to the Indian music industry and moved the entire nation with her voice, known to be “melodious as a nightingale”, as reported by Pakistan News.

In the early days of her career, Lata sang songs by various music composers, such as Shankar Jaikishan, Naushad Ali and S.D. Burman. She was chosen as the lead singer for Burman’s musical scores until they had a falling out in the late 50’s. In the 60’s, she received her second Filmfare Award for the song “Kahin Deep Jale Kahin Dil” for the movie, “Bees Saal Baad”. Interestingly enough, that same year, she was given a slow poison by someone, and for three days was on the verge of death. She remained bedridden for 3 months and during that time, her home cook suddently vanished. The person who poisoned her nor the home cook were ever found.

Her most notable concert performance was her wartime rendition of the the poet Pradeep’s song, “Ae mere watan ke logo” where the Indian Prime Minister at the time, was said to be moved by tears.

In 1985, Lata was invited by the United Way of Greater Toronto to perform at Maple Leaf Gardens. She said Anne Murray’s song, “You Needed Me”, which raised $150,000 for the charity. She launched her own production company in the 90’s and released the movie “Lekin”. This movie led Lata to her third National Film Award for the song, “Yaara Sili Sili”, composed by her own brother.

She was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 1999, one of India’s highest civilian honours. Just two years after that in the year 2001, she became the second film celebrity, after Satyajit Ray to receive the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award conferred by the government for the highest order of performance in any field. In the same year, she established the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, which was managed by the Lata Mangeshkar Medical Foundation.

Despite being such a great name, Lata remained the same simple person at heart throughout her life. The white silk saree with a traditional red border and plait became her trademark. Those closest to her say her humility and shy persona always remained the same.

Years ago, music composer Ghulam Haider had once said that “Let me foretell today, that this girl will put to shame everyone else including Noor Jahan. Producers and directors will fall at her feet, begging her to sing in their film.”