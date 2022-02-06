Spotify Pulls Over 100 Joe Rogan Podcast Episodes As He Apologies For Using Racial Slurs

(CelebrityAccess) – Spotify has removed over 100 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience prior to Rogan issuing an apology for using racial slurs on his podcast (total number reported by JRE Missing). All except one of the episodes were recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic began, which makes it unlikely they were pulled due to the controversy surrounding the COVID-19 misinformation.

Rogan went to his official Instagram on Saturday after a complilation video of him frequently using the n-word on his podcast went viral on social media. According to CNN, Rogan used the world more than 20 times in the clips from different podcast episodes, which span a total of 12 years. In his video, Rogan says it is the “most regretful and shameful thing” he’s ever had to speak about. He included that hasn’t “said it in years.”

On Friday, Spotify removed 70 episodes from their streaming platform and after Rogan’s apology on Saturday, Rogan decided to pull the remainder to coincide with this apology video. Singer/Songwriter, India Arie is one of the musical artists who pulled their music from the streaming service. This following Neil Young and Jodi Mitchell pulling their catalogs due to COVID-19 misinformation. Arie has stated she didn’t pull her music from the streaming service due to the COVID controversy exclusively. Her protest is about his language regarding race and what artists are paid by the streaming giant.

Rogan “shouldn’t even be uttering the word,” Arie said. “Don’t even say it, under any context. Don’t say it. That’s where I stand. I have always stood there.” She added, “They take this money that’s built from streaming, and they pay this guy $100 million, but they pay us like .003% of a penny. Just take me off. I don’t want to generate money that pays that.” According to a report published by The New York Times, they’ve estimated the Spotify payout rate to the artists is half-cent per stream, a rate that is often divided with record companies.

Spotify has responded to the Rogan controveries by adding a content advisory to any podcast episode that discusses COVID-19, inclusive of its entire platform, not just Rogan.

Rogan went on to say in his Instagram video that there’s nothing he can do to take any of it back and that he is using this experience as a teachable moment. “Whenver you’re in a situation where you have to say, I’m not racist, you f*cked up, and I clearly have f*cked up.” He concluded in his apology that he’s “not racist.”