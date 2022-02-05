Bob Marley’s Grandson, Skip Marley Announces First-Ever Headlining Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – Skip Marley released his debut EP Higher Place in 2020 and he’s played in the US before, but now he’s heading out on his first-ever headling tour. The tour will include stops in NYC, Austin, Atlanta and Detroit, among others and will take place in March and April.

25-year old Marley was born in Kingston, Jamaica and raised in Miami, FL. With creative and musical roots, he taught himself how to play piano, drums, guitar and bass at a young age. In 2015, he teamed up with uncles Damian and Stephen Marley on their “Catch a Fire” tour, released his first single and signed with Blue Mountain Music. In 2016, he was featured in a Gap commercial and in 2017, signed with Island Records where he makes his home today.

In September, Marley’s single, “Slow Down” with R&B singer H.E.R. was certified gold by the RIAA and was nominated for a Grammy. Marley also released a documentary titled, “Let’s Take It Higher” which features notable names like Damian Marley, Rick Ross, Inner Circle and D Smoke. It is streaming for free on TIDAL until February 7. Full tour itinerary is below.

March 20 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

March 24 Cambridge, MA The Middle East Downstairs

March 26 Cleveland, OH House of Blues Cambridge Room

March 27 Toronto, ON The Axis Club

March 28 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

March 30 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry at The Fillmore

April 1 Washington DC Songbyrd Music House and Record Café

April 2 Charlotte, NC The Underground

April 5 Atlanta, GA The Loft

April 7 Fort Lauderdale, FL Culture Room

April 8 Jacksonville, FL Underbelly

April 12 Detroit, MI El Club

April 15 Saint Paul, MN Turf Club

April 16 Swisher, IA Dancemor Ballroom

April 19 Houston, TX House of Blues Bronze Peacock

April 20 Austin, TX Scoot Inn

April 21 Dallas, TX House of Blues Cambridge Room

April 23 Denver, CO Cervantes’ Other Side

April 26 Tempe, AZ Aura

April 27 West Hollywood, CA The Roxy