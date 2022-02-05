Manchester’s New Century Hall Set to Return With Million Dollar Transformation

MANCHESTER (CelebrityAccess) – .Manchester’s New Century Hall is slated to return this summer following a $11M (US) renovation. Once home to a dance hall and owned by The Co-op group, the building was a conference and exhibitions centre by day and venue by night. It hosted acts such as Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones and The Bee Gees in the 1960s and 70s and became famous for their club nights in the 80s. After the re-open, it will be home to a live music, performance and events space, independent kitchens and a creative college – right in the heart of Manchester’s NOMA neighborhood.

New Century aims to build on that legacy with a renovation to restore the new live music and events venue. The venue’s original sprung dance floor, 60s “disco ceiling” and vintage wood panelled walls will be a part of New Century. With a capacity of 800-plus, the New Hall will be an event space for emerging talent and global touring artists, as well as comedy, performance , conferences and community events.

The first floor will accomodate up to 300 people and boast five independent food operators. A central bar and an entertainment space will add to the socialization hub of the venue. The basement will house Access Creative College (ACC), which specializes in kick-starting careers in the creative sector (Ed Sheeran is an alumni).

New Century will be the third site by the DBS Institute and the campus will include a media centre, productions pods and live venue work experience.