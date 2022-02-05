Saban Music Group Names Alejandro Reglero as Head of Newly Launched Saban Music Latin

LOS ANGELES, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Saban Music Group (SMG), one of the largest independent music companies in the world has expanded with the launch of Saban Music Latin (SML). SMG has named renowned executive and hitmaker, Alejandro Reglero to head up SML as Executive Vice President (EVP) and General Manager (GM). Reglero will lead A&R, marketing and operations for the Latin division.

Gustavo López, CEO of Saban Music Group welcomes Alejandro saying: “First of all, at Saban Music Group, we are driven by artistic development. It is important for us to strengthen our team with the best in the industry, and Alejandro is exactly that. Hechecked all those boxes and many more,” via the press release.

Alejandro added: “I have the same spirit and enthusiasm for discovering and cultivating new artists as Haim Saban, Gus and the entire SMG team. I am honored to join Gus and Haim in this pivotal move in my career to continue to strengthen the SMG brand. I understand the vision that Saban Music Group has for the future, and it aligns with mine. We are focused on A&R and willing to help artists achieve their goals by providing as many tools as possible to ensure success around the world. I’m already looking forward to starting.”

SMG, founded in 2019 by Haim Saban, has already achieved incredible success in the Latin genre in its short two year history. SMG kicked off 2022 with legendary music icon Don Omar reaching #1 on Latin radio for three consecutive weeks with his new single “Se Menea “. The chart also features Puerto Rican music artist Chesca, whose biggest single to date, “Te Quiero Baby” with Pitbull and Frankie Vallie, reached No. 1 on the Latin All, Latin Pop and Latin Rhythm charts.

Alejandro Reglero spent the last decade at Sony Music US Latin , where he served as Vice President of A&R. Throughout his 25-year career, he has worked with award-winning superstars such as Enrique Iglesias, Jennifer Lopez, Prince Royce, Evaluna Montaner, Yandel, Natti Natasha, Rauw Alejandro, Carlos Vives and Gloria Estefan, to name a few.