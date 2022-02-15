Kevin Hart Announces First Major Tour in Four Years With the 2022 “Reality Check” Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Actor, comedian and best-selling author Kevin Hart has announced his first major tour in over four years with the “Reality Check” tour. The Live Nation produced tour kicks off in July and will visit over 30 cities in North America such as Dallas, Miami, Montreal, Vegas and Washington, DC.

Emmy and Grammy nominated Hart is Philadelphia born and raised, where he launched his career as a comedian during amateur night at the local comedy clubs. He’s come a long way since those days with ten films opening at number one with a combined $4.23B in box office revenue and is a New York Times Bestselling author twice over for Markus Makes a Movie and I Can’t Make This Up.

Adding entreprenuer to his resume, Hart is the founder of three companies; all of which are experiencing extrodinary growth with a creativity focus. He’s Chairman of his digital network, the Laugh Out Loud Network (LOL), which serves as a platform for emerging comedians and CEO of HartBeat Productions (HBP), a multi-platform production company creating unique content and a production deal with streaming powerhouse, Netflix. Lastly, he’s the CEO and Founder of HartBeat Ventures (HBV), whose mission is to invest in disruptive companies (specifically those that can help elevate underserved communities) by providing a platform built to enable them to thrive. To date, HBV has invested in over 30 companies.

Hart recently wrapped production on two films, Lionsgate’s science-fiction-action-comedy, Borderlands, which he stars opposite Cate Blanchett and Netflix’s Me Time which pairs Hart and Mark Wahlberg together for the first time. Later in 2022 Hart can be seen in Sony’s action-comedy, The Man from Toronto, starring alongside Woody Harrelson and Kaley Cuoco.

Hart’s last standup comedy tour was “The Irresponsible Tour,” which was released as an original Netflix standup special in April 2019. Tickets for the “Reality Check” tour go on-sale this Friday, February 18. Fans will also have access to a special Live Nation presale beginning Wednesday, February 16th at 10AM through Thursday, February 17th. Full list of announced tour dates are below.

July 2: Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

July 3: Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

July 8: Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

July 9: Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

July 10: Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

July 15: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

July 16: Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

July 17: Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

July 28: Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 29: Montreal, QB – Centre Bell

August 5: Houston, TX – Toyota Center

August 6: North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

August 7: Austin, TX – Moody Center

August 12: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

August 13: San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

August 14: Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

August 19: Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

August 20: Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

August 21: Norfolk, VA – Norfolk Scope Arena

August 25: Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

August 26: Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

August 27: Madison, WI – Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

August 28: Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

September 9: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena Saturday,

September 10: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

September 11: Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

September 15: Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

September 16: Orlando, FL – Amway Center

September 17: Miami, FL – FTX Arena

September 23: Chicago, IL – United Center

September 24: St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

September 30: San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

October 1: San Francisco, CA – Chase Center