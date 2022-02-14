Ray LaMontagne Announces North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Grammy Award-winning recording artist Ray LaMontagne and his band announced plans to hit the road in North America this spring with his Monovision Tour.

The Live Nation-produced tour kicks off on May 3rd at the Masonic in San Francisco with additional dates at theaters and performing arts centers across the U.S. before wrapping in Charleston, South Carolina on June 3rd.

For the tour, LaMontagne and copany will perform music from his latest album, Monovision, along with fan favorites from his extensive catalog.

Up-and-coming West Virginia bluegrass artist Sierra Ferrell has signed on to appear as a special guest for the tour.

THE MONOVISION TOUR DATES:

May-03-22 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

May-04-22 Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre

May-06-22 San Diego, CA – The Magnolia

May-07-22 Los Angeles, CA – Pantages Theatre

May-08-22 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

May-10-22 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May-12-22 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

May-13-22 Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory

May-14-22 Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

May-16-22 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

May-18-22 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

May-19-22 Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

May-20-22 Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

May-21-22 Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theatre

May-23-22 St Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

May-24-22 Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre

May-26-22 Detroit, MI – Fillmore

May-27-22 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

May-28-22 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

May-29-22 Akron, OH – Akron Civic

May-31-22 Hershey, PA – Hershey Theatre

Jun-01-22 Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Jun-03-22 Washington, DC – The Anthem

Jun-05-22 Charleston, SC – N Charleston PAC