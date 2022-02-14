Ray LaMontagne Announces North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Grammy Award-winning recording artist Ray LaMontagne and his band announced plans to hit the road in North America this spring with his Monovision Tour.
The Live Nation-produced tour kicks off on May 3rd at the Masonic in San Francisco with additional dates at theaters and performing arts centers across the U.S. before wrapping in Charleston, South Carolina on June 3rd.
For the tour, LaMontagne and copany will perform music from his latest album, Monovision, along with fan favorites from his extensive catalog.
Up-and-coming West Virginia bluegrass artist Sierra Ferrell has signed on to appear as a special guest for the tour.
THE MONOVISION TOUR DATES:
May-03-22 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
May-04-22 Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre
May-06-22 San Diego, CA – The Magnolia
May-07-22 Los Angeles, CA – Pantages Theatre
May-08-22 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
May-10-22 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May-12-22 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
May-13-22 Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory
May-14-22 Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
May-16-22 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
May-18-22 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
May-19-22 Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
May-20-22 Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre
May-21-22 Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theatre
May-23-22 St Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
May-24-22 Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre
May-26-22 Detroit, MI – Fillmore
May-27-22 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
May-28-22 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
May-29-22 Akron, OH – Akron Civic
May-31-22 Hershey, PA – Hershey Theatre
Jun-01-22 Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Jun-03-22 Washington, DC – The Anthem
Jun-05-22 Charleston, SC – N Charleston PAC