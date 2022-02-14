Warner Launches A Global Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Institute

(CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced the launch of their Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Institute in support of their commitments to furthering the goals of inclusion, diversity and equity.

According to WMG, Dr. Maurice A. Stinnett, WMG’s first global head of DEI, and his team, are working to develop and implement the DEI’s plans with an eye towards meeting regional needs and challenges.

The DEI Institute will serve as a development platform for WMG’s DEI initiatives and is the first such division for a major label.

The Institute will also include a DEI Innovation Lab, which will develop and launch strategies and initiatives that will foster the expansion of equity, diversity, and inclusion internally, while providing a positive example to other companies in the sector.

The Institute’s 2022 programming includes offerings from experts and leaders such as authors Roxane Gay and Dr. Mark Anthony Neal (Duke University) and in partnership with organizations including OutRight Action International, Congressional Hispanic Caucus, National Disability Institute, Global Indigenous Council, and the Global Fund for Women.

“Warner Music Group is taking a bold step toward inclusion, equity and lasting change by institutionalizing this hub of training and innovation. I am thrilled to partner with some of the most brilliant minds in our industry and culture to further develop our leaders and offer educational opportunities for everyone at WMG. As a company, we continue to reflect internally and build the roadmap ahead toward more equity and inclusion, and this Institute will help drive this imperative work. This isn’t a moment we are responding to; this is a commitment that will be baked into the fabric of our company and industry for generations to come,” said Dr. Maurice A. Stinnett.

“It’s not enough to just acknowledge problematic histories or the resulting discrimination and miseducation that remain in place. We’ve got to actively break them down and build up new, equitable, inclusive environments where all people can belong – and we’ve got to do it together. Enlisting a wide range of experts, thought-leaders, and innovators will help us continuously evolve a culture of education and empowerment for our people, artists, and songwriters around the globe,” added WMG’s CEO Steve Cooper.