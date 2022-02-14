Dan Hill To Chair Anthem Entertainment’s Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion Committee

(CelebrityAccess) — Independent music company Anthem Entertainment announced that Canadian singer-songwriter Dan Hill has been appointed to serve as the Chairman of Anthem’s newly formed Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) committee.

In his new role as chairman, Hill will contribute to the company’s overall strategy and oversee initiatives related to diversity, equity, and inclusion. As part of that focus, the committee will seek to foster an inclusive work environment for the company’s employees as well as clients and strategic partners.

“I am both honored and inspired to be the Chairman of Anthem’s newly formed Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) committee,” shared Dan Hill. “Since releasing records in the early ’70s to present day, I’ve witnessed seismic advancements in the vital work of making the music industry a more diverse, inclusive, and equitable field. And in many respects, Anthem has been a front runner in the entertainment business when it comes to implementing DEI initiatives and bringing much needed awareness to the challenges so many creators face. Naturally, there is always more work to be done. I will do everything in my power to further galvanize, implement, and bring awareness to all things related to DEI, both at Anthem and throughout the music business as a whole.”

“We are humbled and grateful to have Dan as Chairman of our DEI committee,” shares Helen Murphy, CEO, Anthem Entertainment. “In addition to being a Black artist in America struggling to be treated equally, Dan and his family have been trailblazers for advancing Black rights for over half a century in Canada and the U.S. In 1962, Dan’s father was appointed to start the first Ontario Human Rights Commission during a time when the media and the public were resistant to the rights of minorities. Anthem Entertainment is honored to have Dan’s creativity, integrity and amazing life journey as a guiding light.”

Hill, who wrote and recorded some of the biggest adult contemporary songs in history, including Sometimes When We Touch, as well as penning hits for Celine Dion, Tina Turner, Britney Spears, 98 Degrees, and Alan Jackson, among others.