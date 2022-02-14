The Infamous Stringdusters Partner With Moe’s Original BBQ For Album Listening Parties

(CelebrityAccess) — The Infamous Stringdusters are partnering with the restaurant chain Moe’s Original BBQs to stage a series of album listening parties around the country ahead of the release of the Stringdusters’ upcoming album, Toward The Fray.

The exclusive listening parties will take place at locations around the U.S. on February 17th and feature the album’s new music along with Bama-style BBQ, beer, and general sociability.

“There’s something to be said about the relationship between music, great food and good times. So it came to us as a no-brainer to partner with Moe’s Original BBQ for a nationwide listening party,” said The Infamous Stringdusters. “We encourage everyone to come and get down on some award-winning ‘que and saddle up to enjoy our new album, Toward the Fray before it comes out on Feb 18th on Americana Vibes.”

Founded in 2016, the Stringdusters currently feature Andy Hall (dobro), Chris Pandolfi (banjo), Andy Falco (guitar), Jeremy Garrett (fiddle) and Travis Book (bass).

The Stringdusters are currently nominated for a Grammy for their tribute album to the late bluegrass legend Bill Monroe and are planning a tour in support of that album for North America this year.