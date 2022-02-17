ASM Global Teams Up With ILMC To Help Pave The Way For The Next Generation Of Industry Leaders

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management giant ASM Global announced it has formed a partnership with the International Live Music Conference to dramatically expand the conference’s Alia Dann Swift Bursary Scheme, which fosters the development of the next generation of talent execs.

The Bursary Scheme will see 30 young executives invited to this year’s invitation-only ILMC Conference, which is scheduled to take place in London from April 26-29.

Through the Bursary Scheme, the young execs will have a dedicated industry mentor for the conference and will have access to additional networking opportunities at the conference through ASM Global.

“After a difficult two years for live events, it’s exciting to be looking to the future and supporting young executives as the industry recovers from the pandemic. At ASM Global we are committed to investing in people and strengthening communities all over the world. Through the company’s ASM Global Acts platform, we’re able to take action and create real opportunity for the next generation of industry leaders; so we are delighted to be partnering with ILMC on the Alia Dann Swift Bursary Scheme and look forward to meeting with the chosen delegates at this year’s event,” said Chris Bray, executive vice president, Europe at ASM Global.

“ASM’s shared passion for supporting and developing the next generation of business leaders allows us to supercharge the Bursary Scheme this year. At a crucial time for the global live music industry, developing a new and diverse range of executive talent is a vital step in both its recovery and future success,” added ILMC’s Greg Parmley.

To apply, applicants should already be working in the live music business and not have previously attended an ILMC. The closing date for applications is Friday, 1 April 2022. The scheme is open to applicants internationally.

Fore more information, or to apply to the program, check here: https://34.ilmc.com/bursary