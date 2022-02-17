Adam Weiser Named Senior Vice President of Global Touring and Talent At AEG Presents

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, AEG Presents announced the promotion of longtime AEG vet Adam Weiser to the role of Senior Vice President of Global Touring and Talent.

In his new posting, Weiser will work with agents, managers, and label partners to spot up and coming talent and artist development opportunities.

Weiser has been a part of the AEG team for 15 years and currently oversees booking for artists such as Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Lauren Daigle, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, My Chemical Romance, and The Band Camino, among others.

Currently based in Nashville, Weiser previously served as Senior Talent Buyer for AEG Presents in the Northeastern U.S. with overseeing booking for a portfolio of venues that included Starland Ballroom, Count Basie Center for the Arts, The OceanFirst Bank Center, Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mount Airy Casino Resort, and a number of other prominent regional venues.

Weiser brings an impressive list of industry accolades to his new role, including multiple placements in Billboard’s Country Power Player list in 2020 and 2021, as well as three nominations for Promoter of the Year from the Academy of Country Music, including the latest set of nominations announced last week.

“Adam has an incredible track record of giving artists the support and opportunities they need to take their careers to the next level, and that’s become even clearer since he’s joined our Nashville team,” commented AEG Presents President of Global Touring and Talent Gary Gersh, to whom Weiser reports. “His passion is infectious, and his vision and determination inspire everyone around him. I have no doubt he will make even greater contributions in his new role.”

“I’ve spent the majority of my career at AEG Presents and I’m honored to join the Global Touring senior staff,” says Weiser. “I’m fortunate to work alongside an incredible team, including amazing talents and partners who make us strive to do better every day. I look forward to continuing down the path we laid in 2017, when I first joined Global Touring in the Nashville office.”