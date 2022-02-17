Dave Matthews, The Lumineers, Stevie Nicks Among The Headliners Announced For The Inaugural Sound On Sound Festival

BRIDGEPORT, CT (CelebrityAccess) — The team behind the Governors Ball Music Festival announced the lineup for the inaugural Sound On Sound Music Festival, with headliners including Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers, and Stevie Nicks.

Set for September 24th – 25th at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the fest’s inaugural lineup features two stages of music and 22 artists, with organizers promising no overlaps for any sets.

In addition to the headliners, the festival’s lineup also includes Brandi Carlile, The National, Father John Misty, Black Pumas, Ziggy Marley, Gary Clark Jr., The Head and the Heart, Caamp, Zach Bryan, Band of Horses, Jenny Lewis, Spin Doctors, Noah Kahan, Trampled by Turtles, Jade Bird, The Main Squeeze, Geese, Trousdale, The Cameroons, Drew Angus, and more.

A presale for the festival starts on February 17th and 2-Day General Admission Tickets will be available to the public on Friday, February 18th at 12:00 PM ET via https://www.SoundOnSoundCT.com.