The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Musician, Songwriter, And Producer Jeff Bhasker

Producer, songwriter, musician Jeff Bhasker has worked with Kanye West, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and the Rolling Stones as well as Mark Ronson, for whose album “Uptown Special” he shared the Producer of the Year Grammy. Jeff recounts his journey from New Mexico to Berklee to the road to a song on the Game’s album to working with Kanye to being one of the most sought out producers in the world.

