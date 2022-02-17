Paladin Artists Names Veteran Agent Katie Gamelli To Oversee The Agency’s Theatrical Literary Division

(CelebrityAccess) — Paladin Artists, the talent agency launched by Andy Somers and Steve Martin in 2021, announced the hire of agent Katie Gamelli to oversee the company’s Theatrical Literary division effective immediately.

In her new role, Gamelli will focus on building out and expanding the department and brings her roster of playwrights, composers, lyricists, directors and designers to the agency.

Prior to her new gig at Paladin, Gamelli spent the better part of the last decade in the literary division of A3 Artists Agency, where she developed a reputation for her impressive and diverse talent roster, which includes the likes of Shakina Nayfack, Daniel Alexander Jones, Carson Kreitzer and the Estate of Maria Irene Fornés.

Gamelli’s resume also includes roles on the Encores! Off-Center Artist’s Board (led by Jeanine Tesori and the late Michael Friedman) and the Musical Theatre Factory Advisory Board. As well, also worked for The Kleban Foundation, and taught masterclasses at Sewanee Writers Conference, Yale School of Drama and Montclair State University.

A native of Connecticut, Gamelli is a graduate of Marymount Manhattan College.

“Part of my job will be to discover where the points of intersection lie between the theatrical and music worlds, helping to funnel opportunities between both departments, while continuing to grow our division’s roster of incredible artists,” said Gamelli “There is so much potential and nothing like this has ever really been done before. I’m thrilled to be joining the team here, as the agency exemplifies the very best in artist centric representation, and our values align in creating a dynamic culture of integrity and collaboration with the best business practices.”

“Katie comes to us at a perfect time in our industry with so many exciting projects developing between music artists and theater,” says Paladin Founder Steve Martin. “She is so well respected in her field, and we are looking forward to collaborating on many opportunities with the extraordinary deep bench of artists that we have.”