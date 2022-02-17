Bob Frank Entertainment Buys An Equal Stake In The Charlie Daniels Catalog

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Multi-facted investment company Bob Frank Entertainment has acquired a stake in the catalog of late country music legend Charlie Daniels.

The deal will see Bob Frank Entertainment become equal partners with the catalog’s existing stakeholders, Charlie Daniels’ former manager David Corlew’s Blue Hat Records and the Estate of Charlie Daniels, representing the interest of family members Hazel Daniels and Charlie Daniels, Jr.

“This transaction will be the first of many for BFE’s new privately funded investment arm, Red Shark Ventures, which is focused on catalog masters,” Frank said, announcing the deal. “What better way to launch this effort then with our longtime partner Blue Hat Records who we have been in business with for over 20 years. With such a deep and historic archive, we already have a strong release schedule through 2023.”

“We have been distribution partners with Bob Frank for over 20 years,” adds Corlew, Daniels’ longtime manager. “This purchase allows us to work even closer with Bob and his team to continue Charlie’s musical legacy in a much larger way. Bob has many years of experience with major labels and distribution, which will allow us to reach into a global market that we haven’t really touched, as well as provide a new domestic awareness to one of the oldest independent artist-owned labels. Hazel, Charlie Jr., and I are very excited about this new venture.”

“Charlie Jr., David and I are thrilled to welcome Bob into our family,” says Hazel Daniels. “Charlie loved working with him so we feel this partnership is a perfect fit.”

“We couldn’t be happier with this deal and becoming partners with David Corlew and Hazel Daniels,” Frank added.

Upcoming exploitation plans for the Daniels catalog include a digital and vinyl release of the very first Volunteer Jam, the veterans benefit organized by Charlie Daniels and held in 1974 at the War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.