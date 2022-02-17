Georgia Bodnar Joins UTA’s Publishing Division As An Agent

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency announced the hire of Georgia Bodnar, who joins the company as an agent in the publishing division.

In her new role, Bodnar will be based in UTA’s Gotham offices where she will report to Byrd Leavell, head of publishing.

“Georgia is highly regarded not only for her fierce intellect, professionalism, and the incredible list of titles she has overseen, but also for her collaborative approach to the process,” said Leavell. “One of the defining aspects of UTA Publishing is our tight knit culture of community – Georgia embodies that, and her charisma and strategic vision will add so much to our team.”

A veteran of the publishing world, Bodnar’s past acquisitions include books by notable authors such as actor Uzo Aduba, designer Prabal Gurung, essayist Mikki Kendall, activist DeRay Mckesson, comedian Aparna Nancherla, and writer and poet Erika Sánchez.

She has also acquired books by academics writing on subjects of broad appeal like historian Matthew Delmont, astrophysicist and TED Fellow Aomawa Shields, ethnobotanist Cassandra Quave, and professors Joanna Schwartz and Irvin Weathersby, among others.

She currently serves on the readers committee for the New York Public Library’s Young Lions Fiction Award, which includes a $10,000 prize for young authors and has worked in the non-profit sector as well, before embarking on her career as a literary agent.