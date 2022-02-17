Walter Jones Named Head Of U.S. A&R At Sony Music Publishing

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing announced the hire of Walter Jones for the role of Executive Vice President and head of A&R for the United States.

In his new role, Jones will lead SMP’s North American A&R operations and collaborate with the music publisher’s creative team to expand the reach of its emerging and established songwriting clients.

When he officially takes up his new duties on February 22nd, Jones will be based out of Sony Music Publishing’s Los Angeles office and report directly to Sony Music Publishing Chairman and CEO Jon Platt.

Before making the jimp to Sony, Jones most recently served as Co-Head of A&R at Universal Music Publishing Group, but he is no stranger to the Sony world, having previously served as VP, Urban A&R at SMP’s predecessor, Sony/ATV.

“I’m so excited to join Jon and the team in this new chapter at Sony Music Publishing, where I first became a publisher. This is the right time, and Sony is the right place. I look forward to working closely with our A&R team to continue serving our songwriter community,” Jones said.

“Walter is a gifted A&R executive with incredible creative insight. I’ve witnessed his growth as a leader and his ongoing dedication as a mentor to new and accomplished songwriters and creatives. Walter’s collaborative approach will be instrumental to our success, and I look forward to working alongside him to deliver a superior level of service to SMP’s songwriters,” added Sony Music Publishing boss Jon Platt.

Sony Music Publishing Nashville, led by CEO Rusty Gaston, and Sony Music Publishing Latin, led by President/CEO Jorge Mejia, will continue to report to Jon Platt.