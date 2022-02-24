Molly McLachlan Named EVP Of Global Marketing At 10K Projects

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Indie label 10K Projects announced the promotion of longtime employee Molly McLachlan to the role of Executive Vice President of Global Marketing.

In her new role at the label, McLachlan will continue to oversee 10K Projects marketing efforts on behalf of their artist clients, which include Internet Money, Aitch, Coin, Lil Boom, Surfaces, Trippie Red, and Damien Styles, among others.

“From the day Molly took on oversight of international at 10K, we saw an immediate positive effect on the success of our artists outside the United States,” said Zach Friedman Co-President of 10K Projects. “She continues to evangelize for our artists overseas in powerful ways and we are pleased to be able to offer her this expanded role at the label.”

One of 10K Projects first employees, McLachlan played an outsized role in the company’s development and under her tenure, streams for the label’s roster have increased by almost 200% in territories outside of the U.S.

The label also achieved its first number one single in the UK with Internet Money’s “Lemonade,” among other achievements.

“I’m grateful for Zach, Tony and Elliot for giving me this opportunity to play a larger role in our artists’ global success stories and I’m lucky to have such a talented roster, who all work incredibly hard to achieve these tremendous accolades,” said McLachlan.