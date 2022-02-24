WMG And Blackrock Partner With Influence Media Partners To Launch Music Rights Acquisition And Management Platform

(CelebrityAccess) — Influence Media Partners, an investment vehicle focused on recording and publishing rights, is teaming up with Warner Music Group and private equity investors Blackrock to create a music rights platform that will invest in and manage contemporary music IP.

The venture will focus on “modern evergreen” compositions from contemporary artists, as well as investing in female artists and songwriters in a bid to increase diversity in music

According to WMG, to date, $300 million has been invested across multiple catalogs and in some cases, future compositions from artists and songwriters as well.

Initial acquisitions encompass more than 20 modern evergreens with 1 billion+ lifetime streams apiece and comprise select copyrights from the catalogs of creators across multiple genres. Songwriters and composers with catalog in the deal include Tainy, who has written hits for artists such as Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Shawn Mendes; The Stereotypes, who penned hits for Bruno Mars, among others; Jessie Reyez, whose cowrites include “One Kiss” with Dua Lipa and “Promises” with Calvin Harris & Sam Smith; and Skyler Stonestreet, a rising songwriter who has co-penned charting hits for Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, and Ariana Grande, among others.

The Influence Media, BlackRock, and WMG partnership will be led by senior leaders from all three companies, including Lylette Pizarro McLean, Founder/Co-Managing Partner at Influence Media Partners, Lynn Hazan, Co-Managing Partner at Influence Media Partners, and Founding Advisors & Partners Rene McLean and Jon Jashni; Pam Chan, Chief Investment Officer and Global Head of the Alternative Solutions Group at BlackRock, and Paul Braude, Managing Director and Co-Head of Portfolio Management for the Alternative Solutions Group at BlackRock; and Temi Adeniji, Managing Director of Warner Music South Africa and SVP, Strategy, Sub-Saharan Africa & Special Projects at Warner Music Group.

Influence Media and Warner Music will jointly manage the acquired copyrights in the music and creative space.

“In partnership with the first-rate teams at Influence Media and BlackRock, these catalogs will be cared for by a supergroup of music lovers,” said Temi Adeniji, Managing Director of Warner Music South Africa and SVP, Strategy, Sub-Saharan Africa & Special Projects, Warner Music Group. “Together we’ll bring new opportunities to some of the most talented artists and songwriters of this generation.”

“We are excited to be a part of this programmatic venture alongside Influence Media and Warner Music Group,” said Pam Chan of BlackRock. “Building on our experience investing in music since 2015, this investment gives our clients access to an emerging asset class with potential for meaningful income and uncorrelated returns, while aligning with our priority to invest in diverse and female-owned businesses.”