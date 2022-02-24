WMG Names Kabiru Bello As Global VP Of Recorded Music

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (CelebrityAccess) — Longtime Warner Music Group senior exec Kabiru Bello has been promoted to the role of Global Vice President of Recorded Music while continuing to oversee Asylum Records Nordic.

Based in Stockholm and reporting to Eric Wong, President and Chief Marketing Officer, Warner Recorded Music, Bello will be tasked with driving Hip-Hop and R&B-focused collaborations across all of Warner’s brands.

“Bello’s ear for global talent and gift for cross-country cooperation are exceptional, and he brings deep knowledge and wide-ranging industry experience to his new post. As we continue to build our domestic repertoire centers, it’s vital that we strengthen the connections across our entire A&R team around the world – a mission that Bello will do a first-class job at driving, while continuing to oversee the powerhouse that is Asylum Records Nordics,” said Wong.

Bello joined WMG A&R team at Warner Music Sweden in 2017 and the following year, he helped to launch the Asylum brand in the region. Since then, the label has been bolstered by the signings 1.Cuz, A36, Aden & Jireel, Black Moose, Casper The Ghost, Cherrie, K27, Leslie Tay, and Ricky Rich.

Originally an artist, Bello transitioned to the label industry and in 2008, he launched Stockholm-based music company 20/20 Records, which included a record label, as well as music publishing and management divisions. Producer Quincy Jones joined 20/20 in 2012 as a consulting partner, serving as a mentor for Bello.

“It feels great to be part of the global team building bridges for our artists and partners and helping develop the next generation of global superstars. Music is travelling faster than ever, with global hits breaking from all corners of the earth. This role gives me the chance to push culture forward, creating and growing new collaborations across our global A&R network, and enabling our artists to connect with fans in places they’ve never previously reached. I’m so grateful to Max, Eric, Simon, and Mark for their support and this opportunity,” Bello said.