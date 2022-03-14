EDM-Focused Arc Festival Returns To Chicago On Labor Day Weekend

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — ARC Festival, the Chicago-based dance music event, announced a 2022 return with a lineup that includes electronic music heavyweights Adam Beyer, Richie Hawtin, and Carl Cox.

After a successful debut in 2021, the ARC Festival is set to return to Chicago’s Grant Park on Labor Day Weekend, expanding to three full days and four stages of music for 2022.

For 2022, ARC will feature a special performance from Adam Beyer □ Cirez D, International techno icon Charlotte De Witte, Motor City icon Carl Craig and UK mainstage originator Fatboy Slim.

Being Chicago, the birthplace of house music, ARC will also feature some of the top names in the genre, including Derrick Carter, Gorgon City, Chris Lake, Claptone, Green Velvet, Get Real, Eats Everything, Justin Martin, and Vintage Culture.

Along with music, the festival will also offer some food and beverage selections from some of Chicago’s best known restaurants will be on hand. As well, Spanish party outfit Elrow will make its return to ARC, bringing its renowned psychedelic production to Union Park.

Elrow’s signature stage design, and performers have been featured at events annually in Barcelona, Ibiza, New York, London, Dubai, Miami, Las Vegas, Sydney and many more key markets.

After parties will take place around Chicago, including Auris and ARC partner venues RADIUS, PRYSM and Concord Music Hall with others to be announced.

