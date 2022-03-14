Nashville-Based Olivia Management Launches Their Own Record Label

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Olivia Management, the female-led Nashville-based artist management company announced the launch of their won record label, Olivia Records.

Headquartered in East Nashville, Olivia Records will provide distribution, marketing, and other label services and plans to hit the ground running with the release of CJ Temple’s debut “Smoke” followed by Madeleine Kelson’s acoustic solo debut “While I Was Away in April.”

Additional releases from the label will include Lauren Balthrop, who plans to release an album later this year.

Olivia Management founder and CEO, Erin Olivia Anderson has developed a reputation for her work with Americana artists, including Jill Andrews, Smooth Hound Smith, Amanda Shires, The Secret Sisters, Matthew Perryman Jones, and Hush Kids.

Initially, she began her management career working with artists she already knew but gradually expanded her roster to a broader range of clients through her work as a consultant.

“I realized I’d focused my network in Americana and Folk music—that’s what I love, and that was what worked—so then I started very intentionally honing my client roster in that realm,” she said.

While many companies in the entertainment industry hunkered down and tried to survive during the pandemic, Olivia Management expanded with the addition of Alex Blue and Street Corner Symphony to the full-time client roster, hired Grace Carey Hill as full-time tour and marketing assistant, and promoted Mackenzie Fey to full-time tour and marketing coordinator, and now, the launch of a new in-house label.

“I wanted another way to invest in music I believe in,” Anderson added. “I’m not an artist, but I think my goal is the same as a lot of my artists: What else can I do? How else can I contribute to the music? Olivia Records is my answer to that question.”