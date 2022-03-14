Wisin & Yandel Announce The Details For Their Final Tour As A Duo

(CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning Reggaeton legends Wisin & Yandel revealed the details for their upcoming farewell tour, marking the release of their latest album and a career of 19 years of performing together as a duo.

Produced by Live Nation, the 26-city tour kicks off on September 30 at Miami’s FTX Arena with additional shows in markets such as Atlanta, New York, Houston and more before wrapping up in their home island of Puerto Rico at the Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot on December 2.

Wisin & Yandel recently shared the second single “No Se Olvida” from their upcoming album La Última Misión and will be honored with the “President’s Award” from BMI on March 15, 2022.

The full list of La Última Misión Dates

Friday, September 30, 2022 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Saturday, October 1, 2022 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sunday, October 2, 2022 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

Thursday, October 6, 2022 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Friday, October 7, 2022 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

Saturday, October 8, 2022 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thursday, October 13, 2022 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena

Friday, October 14, 2022 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Saturday, October 15, 2022 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum

Thursday, October 20, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

Sunday, October 23, 2022 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Thursday, October 27, 2022 –Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Friday, October 28, 2022 – Sugarland, TX – Smart Financial Centre

Saturday, October 29, 2022 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Friday, November 4, 2022 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena

Saturday, November 5, 2022 – Laredo, TX – Sames Auto Arena

Thursday, November 10, 2022 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

Friday, November 11, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Sunday, November 13, 2022 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Friday, November 18, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sunday, November 20, 2022 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

Friday, November 25, 2022 – Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena

Saturday, November 26, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Friday, December 2, 2022 – San Juan, PR – Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot