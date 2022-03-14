Wisin & Yandel Announce The Details For Their Final Tour As A Duo

(CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning Reggaeton legends Wisin & Yandel revealed the details for their upcoming farewell tour, marking the release of their latest album and a career of 19 years of performing together as a duo.
Produced by Live Nation, the 26-city tour kicks off on September 30 at Miami’s FTX Arena with additional shows in markets such as Atlanta, New York, Houston and more before wrapping up in their home island of Puerto Rico at the Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot on December 2.
Wisin & Yandel recently shared the second single “No Se Olvida” from their upcoming album La Última Misión and will be honored with the “President’s Award” from BMI on March 15, 2022.
The full list of La Última Misión Dates
Friday, September 30, 2022 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
Saturday, October 1, 2022 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Sunday, October 2, 2022 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
Thursday, October 6, 2022 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Friday, October 7, 2022 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center
Saturday, October 8, 2022 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thursday, October 13, 2022 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena
Friday, October 14, 2022 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Saturday, October 15, 2022 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena
Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum
Thursday, October 20, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell
Sunday, October 23, 2022 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
Thursday, October 27, 2022 –Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Friday, October 28, 2022 – Sugarland, TX – Smart Financial Centre
Saturday, October 29, 2022 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Friday, November 4, 2022 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena
Saturday, November 5, 2022 – Laredo, TX – Sames Auto Arena
Thursday, November 10, 2022 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center
Friday, November 11, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
Sunday, November 13, 2022 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Friday, November 18, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sunday, November 20, 2022 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
Friday, November 25, 2022 – Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena
Saturday, November 26, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Friday, December 2, 2022 – San Juan, PR – Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot