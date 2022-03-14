Jessica Puchli Named Director Of Tours & Festivals At Grandstand Media

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Public relations firm Grandstand Media announced the hiring of industry veteran Jessica Puchli for the post of Director of Tours and Festivals.

In her newly created role at Grandstand, Puchli, who is based in Los Angeles, will oversee press stategy, systems, and technology for tours and major festivals. Puchli’s addition to the Grandstand organization comes as the publicity firm expands its focus on touring and their growing roster of festival clients.

“I am ecstatic to be joining Grandstand Media,” says Puchli. “I’ve worked with Grandstand’s Co-Founders for years on the promoter side and it’s great to be joining them, their expert team of publicists and their top-notch roster of talent & festival properties. I look forward to taking my passion for live music and skill-set to the next level with this incredibly talented team.”

“Touring has always been a vital part of our clients’ business,” said Grandstand Co-Founders Kate Jackson, Meghan Helsel, Dana Erickson & Lisa Gottheil. “It provides significant structure that we can utilize to extend the album life cycle, build artist profile and support management teams in their desire to build bigger and more engaged audiences. This, coupled with our growing festival roster, moved us to seek out an expert in the field that could head up our internal touring teams. Having interacted with Jess all these years, her attention to detail and her marketing and press expertise as they directly relate to ticket sales made her the absolute best candidate for the position and we are so thrilled to have her on board.”

Puchli joins Grandstand from AEG’s Goldenvoice, where she oversaw publicity and some promotions for club and theatre events in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, CA as well as select regional festival properties.

Before she joined Goldenvoice in 2016, Puchli began her as a part time promoter in Santa Barbara before landing a PR gig at the Santa Brabara Bowl after meeting longtime Nederlander talentbuyer Moss Jacobs. Eventually, she went to work full for Nederlander full time, continuing to oversee press and promotion for the Santa Barbara Bowl along with other Central Coast venues such as Vina Robles Amphitheatre and SLO Brew in San Luis Obispo.