UPDATE: Ye Banned From Instagram For 24 Hours After Directing Racial Slurs At Trevor Noah – Noah Responds

(CelebrityAccess) – Trevor Noah took to social media to respond to Kanye “Ye” West’s Instagram comments. The “Daily Show” host, who became the latest target of the megastar rapper after he commented about how the divorce with Kim and Ye was being played out in a public forum.

Noah, who watched his mother suffer from domestic abuse seemed to take the high road in his now-deleted response.

“There are few artists who have had more of an impact on me than you Ye,” Noah wrote. “You took samples and turned them into symphonies. You took your pain and through the wire turned it into performance perfection. I thought differently about how I spend my money because of you. You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain.”

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW – Posted March 17, 2022

(CelebrityAccess) – Kanye “Ye” West has been hit with a 24-hour suspension from Instagram after he posted what seemed to be a racist slur directed at “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah.

A rep for Instagram’s parent Meta confirmed the ban to multiple news organizations, stating that he’s restricted from posting to the site or commenting on other people’s posts for a full 24 hours.

Meta said it was prepared to take further action if necessary, CNN reported.

Ye posted the seemingly racist comment, in which he replaced part of the lyric “Kumbaya” with an offensive racial epithet after Noah discussed Kanye’s treatment of his former wife Kim Kardashian during a segment on “The Daily Show” on Tuesday night.

In the segment, Noah expressed his admiration for Ye as an artist but described the online harassment of Kim Kardashian as “terrifying” to watch, noting that it “shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave.”

Ye also drew criticism for the recent release of an Eazy, a song and animated music video that depicted the violent kidnapping and murder of someone that looks quite similar to Pete Davidson.