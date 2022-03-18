Sixthman and Joe Bonamassa Announce Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea VIII

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Guitar Legend Joe Bonamassa and Sixthman, the leader in music cruises for more than a decade, are proud to present KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA VIII, the eighth voyage of Bonamassa’s world-famous floating celebration of the Blues and Blues-Rock. The Blues cruise sets sail March 13-17, 2023, traveling from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata, the Dominican Republic aboard the liner, Norwegian Pearl.

Hosted and curated by the Blues-Rock Titan himself, Bonamassa, the Blues cruise will feature four days and nights loaded with onboard performances and collaborations by Bonamassa, Little Feat, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Mike Farris and The Fortunate Few, Quinn Sullivan, Jack Broadbent, and many more to be announced. In addition to programming that music lovers can’t see anywhere else, the excursion will feature activities and amazing amenities available aboard the Norwegian Pearl, including spa services, complimentary and specialty dining, shopping, and more.

KEEPING BLUES ALIVE AT SEA VIII will once again benefit the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation (KTBA), dedicated to providing students, teachers, and musicians the resources and tools needed to further music education. Founded by Bonamassa in 2011, KTBA is a non-profit organization with a mission to fuel the passion for music by funding programs and scholarships for students and teachers who possess the desire but lack the resources or access to achieve their potential within music education. Through generous corporate sponsorships by industry powerhouses Ernie Ball Strings, Guitar Center, J&R Adventures, and individual donors, KTBA has been able to offer weekly donations to music classrooms and merit-based scholarships all over the United States, reaching over 70,000 students in all 50 states through the funding of over 450 unique projects.

The ship cabins are now open for purchase, visit Bluesaliveatsea.com