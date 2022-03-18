Round Hill Acquires Music Rights from Original Scorpions Drummer – Herman Rarebell

(CelebrityAccess) – Round Hill Music (RHM) has struck a deal with Herman Rarebell, to buy his writer’s share of publishing, neighboring rights, and master royalty income.

Rarebell, the original drummer in the German rock band The Scorpions, played a major part in the success of the band’s first 11 albums with his songwriting, according to RHM. He created the lyrics for a plethora of songs including “Rock You Like a Hurricane”, “Make It Real”, “Dynamite”, “Blackout”, “Arizona”, “Bad Boys Running Wild”, “Don’t Stop at the Top,” and “Tease Me, Please Me”.

The Scorpions are estimated to have sold over 100 million albums globally, making them one of the best-selling hard rock/heavy metal bands ever.

Josh Gruss, Founder, and CEO of Round Hill Music said to MBW: “The Scorpions are a truly legendary band with a catalog of truly iconic music that helped define the heavy metal genre. Herman played a pivotal role in their success with writing credits on some of their most enduring songs and is a welcome addition to our roster of world-class writers and performers.”

In January, the Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited (RHMFL) also acquired for music publishing, master rights, and master rights royalty for the catalog of iconic rock frontman David Coverdale of Whitesnake.