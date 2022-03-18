SXSW Friday: NIVA Meetup, Bandsintown Big Break Showcase, Phoebe Bridgers And More

(Hypebot) — FRIDAY EDITION: I’ve started every day’s Overheard @ SXSW with the latest on how attendance is down. But really, who cares? I for one am a little bit happy that there are fewer people here. (Sorry local businesses,)

I got to see most of the people and bands I wanted to see. And the crowds – aside from the interlopers celebrating St Patrick’s Day last night – have been much more manageable than I remember.

On to things that matter.

NIVA #SAVEOURSTAGES

Spotted at the National Independent Venue Association Meetup were veteran agent Steve Martin and other members of indie agents trade group NITO, NIVA executive director Reverend Moose, a big contingent from Bandsintown including Taylor Irwin, Kristin Yashuda, Francois Salem, and Jim Safy (I promised not to share the photo), Jennifer Roe of Folk Alliance, the impressively named Lincoln Foley Scofield of the equally impressive showmx app, the team from the very cool Gold-Diggers LA recording complex, bar and hotel plus so many more…

NIVA could have declared victory after helping independent venues and promoters get billions of dollars in much needed help over the pandemic, but that’s only the start. Watching this mostly volunteer team morph into an ongoing advocacy and service provider is truly impressive to watch.

TONIGHT: Bandsintown Big Break Showcase

Bandsintown is hosting its annual SXSW Big Break Showcase and its not to be missed. Boyish is getting the most pre-show buzz in a very buzzy lineup, but I personally can’t wait to see Sun Room and I swear that it’s not just because they go on early…

Phoebe Bridgers and the Saddest Factory All-Stars Stand Up for Trans Youth at SXSW

Saddest Factory CEO and Punisher-in-Charge performs with her signees, advocates for transgender rights, and puts on one hell of a show, (Rolling Stone)

Claud, “Soft Spot” SXSW, March 17, 2022 featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Bars is in the house

Bruce