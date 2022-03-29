LICKD Has Announced the Expansion of its Senior Leadership Team With Series of New Hires

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Lickd has announced the expansion of its senior leadership team with a series of new hires from across the entertainment industry. The platform provides video creators on YouTube and other User-generated Content (UGC) services with access to fully licensed charts and stock music.

Roshni Patel has joined Lickd as finance director. With previous roles held at Universal Music Group (UMG) and EMI, Patel will be responsible for putting in place strategic and financial guidance to help continue Lickd’s growth.

Alongside Patel, John Bowman will be taking on the newly-created role of e-commerce director. Formerly at Nintendo, where he spent six years as head of e-commerce marketing, Bowman’s duties will includes the overall management of Lickd’s conversion and retention strategy.

Supporting these two director appointments are Ian Samuel, who has been brought on as partnerships director, and Olly Lynch as marketing director. With previous positions held at Brave Bison, TBP and Fanbytes, Samuel will be tasked with building out Lickd’s partner pipeline both in the entertainment and technology sectors. Lynch, who is ex-Travelport and Omnico Group, will work to on a fully integrated marketing strategy for the company.

These four new hires follow on from the appointment of Neil Francis as commercial & operations director earlier this year. After seven years at YouTube, Francis joined Lickd to manage the senior leadership team.

Paul Sampson, CEO at Lickd, said (via media release): “After a period of solid growth for the business we are absolutely delighted to be in a position to be hiring some of the best minds in the industry. With their combined experience we fully expect to see continued revenue growth, increased user acquisition and for us to continue to retain our market leader position in this space and diversify into others.”