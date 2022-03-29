Interview: Chuck Comeau Of Simple Plan On Building A Legacy As An Indie Artist

(Hypebot) — Simple Plan drummer Chuck Comeau chats with Music Biz host James Shotwell about the secret to his band’s longevity in this brisk, five-minute interview.

A guest post by James Shotwell of Haulix.

Pop-punk is not a genre ruled by legacy acts. Pop-punk is for the youth, or at least, that’s what people once thought. When the genre went mainstream in the early 2000s, industry analysts and critics assumed that tastes would change as people age. Two decades later, people who fell in love with bands like blink-182 and Green Day while still in middle school are now parents sharing those records with their children.

In other words, you make teens become adults, but you can’t make people stop liking pop-punk.

Simple Plan is one of the very few pop-punk acts that have remained active and together for more than a decade. Over twenty years into their career, the band continues to release music and tour the world. Their video for their latest single, “Ruin My Life,” has accrued more than 1.3 million views in its first three weeks of release.

They are lifers in the truest sense, and today, we’re going to learn how that happened. In this video, Simple Plan drummer Chuck Comeau chats about his band’s legacy and the secret to their success with Music Biz host James Shotwell as part of our ongoing five-minute interview series.

James Shotwell is the Director of Customer Engagement at Haulix and host of the company’s podcast, Inside Music. He is also a public speaker known for promoting careers in the entertainment industry, as well as an entertainment journalist with over a decade of experience. His bylines include Rolling Stone, Alternative Press, Substream Magazine, Nu Sound, and Under The Gun Review, among other popular outlets.