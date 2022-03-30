Sony Music Partners With Save The Music And Music Forward To Support SMG’s Annual Beyond The Instrument Program

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Group announced plans to continue their partnership with Save The Music and Music Forward for to support SMG’s second annual Beyond The Instrument program.

Designed to promote creativity, education and career development in the music industry, Beyond The Instrument focuses on STEAM programming and will collaborate with partners in the community to foster the next generation of industry leaders.

The 2022 program will take place on March 31st with support from Sony Music Latin artist Lupita Infante and students from Los Angeles Unified Griffith STEAM Magnet Middle School (LAUSD).

The program will include a conversation with Infante led by artist, Nancy Sanchez, for students from the school to learn about Infante’s journey to becoming a hit singer-songwriter. The program will be followed by a four-week series of music industry education workshops led by Music Forward with students from the Save The Music program.

“I am very honored to be part of Sony Music’s Beyond The Instrument initiative and excited to share my experience within the beautiful world of music with the students. As a musician and performer, it is a privilege to help promote music education, and personally, working with LAUSD is very meaningful since my mom has worked with the district for over 30 years,” Infante said.

“I can’t wait to see and hear what happens when this group of students and these artists connect in the classroom,” said Save The Music’s Executive Director, Henry Donahue. “Los Angeles has such a rich cultural history of amazing music, and we’re fortunate to have Sony’s support to bring instruments, technology, and teacher support to Griffith – part of Save The Music’s drive to invest in more than 50 LA schools in the next few years.

“Music Forward is delighted to continue our partnership with Sony Music Group and Save The Music Foundation to help young people follow their dreams in music,” said Nurit Siegel Smith, Executive Director, Music Forward Foundation. “We’re thrilled to contribute our educational programs, workshops, and resources to inspire the next generation of artists, leaders, and innovators.”