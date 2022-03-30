Court Grants Kelly Clarkson’s Request For A New Name – Meet Kelly Brianne

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Singer, former “American Idol” star and “The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson as officially changed her name to Kelly Brianne.

Clarkson officially filed for the name change in February and it was granted by a Los Angeles court this week, according to Fox News.

In court documents, Clarkson said her new moniker better expresses who she is and follows the settlement of her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

According to court documents, Clarkson agreed to pay Blackstock spousal support totaling $115,000 per month until Jan. 31, 2024 along with $45,601 per month in child support.

Clarkson and Blackstock have two children together – 7 year old River Rose, and 5 year old Remington Alexander.