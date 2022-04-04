The Mighty Diamonds Lose Fitzroy ‘Bunny Diamond’ Simpson And Donald ‘Tabby Diamond’ Shaw In Just One Week

KINGSTON, Jamaica (CelebrityAccess) — Mighty Diamonds singer Fitzroy ‘Bunny Diamond’ Simpson, a singer with the legendary reggae band the Mighty Diamonds. He was 70 at the time of his passing.

His death was revealed by Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, who posted to social media that Simpson died at the National Chest Hospital on Friday from complications of diabetes after recovering from COVID-19.

“My deepest sympathy goes out to Ronece, to his other daughters, Gillian and Rosemarie; and to his sons Dillion, Omar and Allan and of course to the remaining Diamond, Lloyd ‘Judge’ Ferguson, who with Tabby and Bunny, formed the Mighty Diamonds. I extend sympathy also to his friends and associates in the music fraternity,” Grange added.

Simpson’s passing comes less than a week after the group’s lead singer, Donald ‘Tabby Diamond’ Shaw, was killed in a shooting in Kingston.

Founded by high school friends in 1969, The Mighty Diamonds mined deep Rastafarian roots and Motown influences to release more than 40 albums over the course of their careers. They are best known for their 1976 debut album “Right Time” which is widely considered to be a landmark in the landscape of roots reggae.