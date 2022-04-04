RÜFÜS DU SOL Expand North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning EDM producers RÜFÜS DU SOL announced a major expansion of their upcoming North American tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the “Surrender” tour will hit 12 additional markets around the U.S., starting with Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago on June 1st and ending at Orlando Amphitheater on October 22nd.

In all, the tour will stop in 19 markets around the U.S. and newly announced shows include The Armory in Minneapolis on Sept. 27; Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA, on October 7; and Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Thursday, October 20th.

The tour will feature support from Paraleven, WhoMadeWho, and Bora Uzer on select dates.

RÜFÜS DU SOL are touring in support of their latest album “Surrender” which was released in October 2021.

Complete ‘Surrender’ Tour Dates

Wed Jun 01 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Thu Jun 02 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Fri Jun 03 – Toronto, ON – Woodbine Park

Sat Jun 04 – Montréal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau

Tue Jun 07 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann

Wed Jun 08 – Washington, DC – DC Armory

Fri Jun 10 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

Fri Jun 11 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

Thu Sep 22 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Tue Sep 27 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Fri Sep 30 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sat, Oct 01 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 02 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Wed Oct 05 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Oct 07 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Thu Oct 13 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

Sat Oct 15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 18 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Thu Oct 20 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Fri Oct 21 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 22 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater