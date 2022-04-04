RÜFÜS DU SOL Expand North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning EDM producers RÜFÜS DU SOL announced a major expansion of their upcoming North American tour.
Produced by Live Nation, the “Surrender” tour will hit 12 additional markets around the U.S., starting with Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago on June 1st and ending at Orlando Amphitheater on October 22nd.
In all, the tour will stop in 19 markets around the U.S. and newly announced shows include The Armory in Minneapolis on Sept. 27; Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA, on October 7; and Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Thursday, October 20th.
The tour will feature support from Paraleven, WhoMadeWho, and Bora Uzer on select dates.
RÜFÜS DU SOL are touring in support of their latest album “Surrender” which was released in October 2021.
Complete ‘Surrender’ Tour Dates
Wed Jun 01 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Thu Jun 02 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Fri Jun 03 – Toronto, ON – Woodbine Park
Sat Jun 04 – Montréal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau
Tue Jun 07 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann
Wed Jun 08 – Washington, DC – DC Armory
Fri Jun 10 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
Fri Jun 11 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
Thu Sep 22 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Tue Sep 27 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Fri Sep 30 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Sat, Oct 01 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre
Sun Oct 02 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Wed Oct 05 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Oct 07 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Thu Oct 13 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center
Sat Oct 15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Tue Oct 18 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
Thu Oct 20 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Fri Oct 21 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sat Oct 22 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater