Report: Kanye Bails On Coachella

INDIO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — With just two weeks to go before the gates open, rapper Kanye West has reportedly dropped out of his headlining slot for both weekends of the event.

The cancellations, which were first reported by TMZ, leaves the festival with little time to find another main stage headliner who can perform on April 17 and April 24.

Page Six reported on Monday that festival organizers were trying to secure Canadian recording artist The Weeknd to take up the two main stage spots left open by West’s withdrawal.

Travis Scott, who was not officially on the lineup but was rumored to have been planning to join West on stage during the festival, has also dropped out, TMZ reported.

As of yet, Coachella has not confirmed that West is officially out and did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

The festival, which sold out in a matter of minutes in January, is one of the largest music festivals in the U.S., annually attracting more than 125,000 a day to the Coachella Valley.