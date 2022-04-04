Rapper’s Corpse Allegedly Used As Macabre Stage Prop During His ‘Final’ Concert

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The corpse of an up-and-coming rap artist was allegedly used as set decoration for during an event billed as his “final show” held inside of a popular Washington D.C. nightclub.

Images and videos circulating on social media appear to show the corpse of rapper Goonew, the stage name of Markelle Morrow, propped upright on display during the event which took place on Sunday at Bliss Nightclub in D.C.

Videos of the night show people listening to music, standing around a stage, dancing, and taking photos of Goonew.

It was unclear if the figure in the social media posts was in fact, a human corpse but several people who reportedly attended the event claimed it was real.

Since the videos and images began making the rounds on social media, Bliss has distanced itself from the event, claiming the venue was rented by a funeral home and they were unaware of plans to display a corpse.

Morrow, 24, was shot and killed by an unknown assailant in District Heights, MD on Friday, March 18. Police are still investigating the slaying.