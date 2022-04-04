Upgrades Underway To Modernize Baltimore Arena

An artist's rendering of the new seating at Baltimore Arena. (Courtesy OVG)

BALTIMORE (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management and advisory Oak View Group that renovations have officially begun at Baltimore Arena.

Developed in partnership with the Baltimore Development Corporation and Thirty Five Ventures, co-founded by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman, the upgrade plans will see the arena fully renovated and modernized to serve as a key anchor on development on the city’s west side.

As part of the planned renovations, OVG and Thirty Five Ventures will fully fund the cost of the arena’s total reconstruction, which is estimated to cost at least $150 million.

Planned upgrades for the arena include refurbished concourses, expanded and upgraded concessions including touchless and self-serve technologies for food & beverage and merchandise purchases, and cosmetic appearances. New seating, raising the arena’s capacity to 15,000 fans, and VIP suites will be added, along with upgrades to the arena’s back of house; structural, mechanical, electrical, lighting and fire protection.

The arena will see a round of upgrades to its production capabilities as well, with the addition of acoustical upgrades, as well as lighting, telecommunications, and wireless network capabilities, along with new video/network/security systems.

“We are excited to see this transformational project underway and commend the project team on their commitment to include minority and women-owned businesses,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “A new arena will reenergize our downtown sector, help attract even more events and visitors, and contribute to the city’s overall economy.”

“We are thrilled to partner with such an experienced team to transform the Baltimore Arena into a modern, world-class venue,” said Colin Tarbert, president and CEO of the Baltimore Development Corporation. “A new arena will help further revitalize the Bromo Arts & Entertainment District and attract additional investment to downtown.”

Baltimore Arena is scheduled to open in 2023 in advance of the CIAA basketball tournament scheduled for February 20, 2023.