Automaker Kia Becomes The Naming Rights Partner For The Los Angeles Forum

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Forum, one of the most iconic live events venues in Los Angeles, will now officially be known as the Kia Forum following the announcement of a new sponsorship deal with Southern-California based automaker Kia America.

Under the terms of the deal, Kia has become the venue’s new naming rights partner, as well as the official automotive partner at the historic performance space.

“Kia America is proud of our history in Southern California going back to the establishment of our US Headquarters here in 1992, and so we all celebrate now being part of one of the most historic, and emotionally-connected live entertainment and sports venues in California – if not the world,” said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America. “We are thrilled to be a part of the entertainment and excitement of live music and events at the Kia Forum moving forward.”

“We’re proud to partner with Kia and weave together our history with an innovative future, while continuing our dedication to the SoCal community,” said Geni Lincoln, GM and SVP Live Events, the Kia Forum. “We look forward to merging the entertainment and automotive industries, broadening our mutual commitments to diversity, sustainability, and creativity.”

The sponsorship deal includes new signage around both the interior an exterior of the Forum, as well as the installation of new electric vehicle charging stations. Upgrades will also include displays for Kia vehicles, starting with the company’s electric EV6 vehicle.

The partnership also includes the “Kia Club,” an exclusive hospitality lounge that is still in development at the arena.

The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.