Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie (Credit: PATRICK GRAY/KabikPhotoGroup.com)
Lionel Richie Extends His Vegas Residency

Posted on by Ian Courtney
LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — “Three Times a Lady” hitmaker Lionel Richie announced that due to demand, he has extended his residency at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas through October with multiple new shows.

Due to popular demand, Lionel Richie: Back to Las Vegas! has been expanded with additional shows in July, August and October of this year.

Richie announced the via social media, writing: “My residency at the Encore Theatre at @wynnlasvegas has been extended with a 12-show engagement in early 2022! Tickets are on sale Friday, November 5 at 10 AM PT. Incredible VIP experience packages are available!”

2022 Performance Dates: Jul. 2-3; Aug. 5-6, 12-13, 19-20 (rescheduled April 1-2, 2022 dates); Oct. 12, 14-15, 19, 21-22; all shows at 8 p.m.

