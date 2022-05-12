Comedian Andy Dick Arrested On Suspicion of Felony Sexual Battery in Orange County

TRABUCO CANYON, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Comedian Andy Dick was arrested Wednesday (May 11) on suspicion of felony sexual battery at a campground at O’Neill Regional Park in Trabuco Canyon, CA.

Orange County deputies were dispatched to the park around 9 am at Trabuco Canyon Road to the campground area. A man alleged the well-known comedian had sexually assaulted him.

The arrest was captured on Captain Content’s TV live stream on YouTube. In the video, the victim is referred to as “JJ” and has accused Dick of molesting him while he was unconscious. “JJ” than alleged that he thought he felt lotion or a “lube-like” substance in his butt.

“JJ,” says in the video:

“I was just in bed right now, and I smelled certain parts of my body … [I was] in the other RV with Andy, and … the last thing I remember, we were on the phone with his fiancée … I smelled parts of myself, and they smell like artificial smells.”

Around the 5.30 minute mark of the video seen HERE, “JJ” confronts Dick, but the comedian is heard saying, “Did you take my cocaine?” and “JJ” replies, “No, I didn’t even take it when it was offered.” You can then hear “JJ,” say, “Did you assault me in my sleep?” and Dick replies, “I never assaulted you in your sleep. Can you leave me alone?”

Deputies refused to release any additional information on the arrest. However, Sgt. Steinle confirmed to Page Six that the Special Victims Unit is involved, and “part of their investigation is to make sure that the victim is taken care of physically, and that would also include a potential physical exam.”

As of press time, The Orange County Sheriff’s Department website lists Dick as “In Custody” at the Intake Release Center with a $25,000 bond, and his court date is on the schedule for Friday (May 13).