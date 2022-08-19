The Performers Announced For The 2022 Mercury Prize

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Organizers of the 2022 Mercury Prize announced the confirmed live performances for this years show with Fergus McCreadie, Gwenno, Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler, Joy Crookes, Kojey Radical, Little Simz, Nova Twins, Sam Fender, Self Esteem, Wet Leg and Yard Act scheduled to appear.

The artists, who are all nominated for the Mercury Prize album of the year for 2022, will each perform one track from their shortlisted album.

Due to his U.S. touring commitment, Harry Styles will be unable to appear live at the Mercury Prize this year and will instead be featured in a pre-recorded performance.

Sponsored by European mobility service provider Free Now, the 2022 Mercury Prize will be hosted by Lauren Laverne and take place at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on September 8th.

BBC Four will broadcast ‘Mercury Prize 2022 with Free Now – Album of the Year’ on September 8th, starting at 9 p.m. GMT.

The 2022 Mercury Prize with FREE NOW ‘Albums of the Year’ are:

Fergus McCreadie ‘Forest Floor’

Gwenno ‘Tresor’

Harry Styles ‘Harry’s House’

Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler ‘For All Our Days That Tear the Heart’

Joy Crookes ‘Skin’

Kojey Radical ‘Reason to Smile’

Little Simz ‘Sometimes I Might be Introvert’

Nova Twins ‘Supernova’

Sam Fender ‘Seventeen Going Under’

Self Esteem ‘Prioritise Pleasure’

Wet Leg ‘Wet Leg’

Yard Act ‘The Overload’