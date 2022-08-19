Noted Concert Promoter Ben Ferrell Dead At 76

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Ben Ferrell, the Nashville-based concert promoter who played a key role in the early career of Garth Brooks and other artists, died on August 10th. He was 76.

A cause of death was not provided, but Nashville Tennessean reported that he died surrounded by his family.

With a career that spanned more than five decades, Ferrell got his start in the industry at Varnell Industries where he assisted founder Lon Varnell with everything from promotion and marketing to onsite management.

He remained with the Varnell Enterprises throughout his career, eventually rising to the to the role of president of the concert company.

During his tenure at Varnell, Ferrell worked with a who’s who of top name artists, including Merle Haggard, George Strait, Neil Diamond, Charley Pride, Ronnie Milsap, Barbara Mandrell, Toby Keith, Alan Jackson, and Chris Young, among others.

He also began working with country legend Garth Brooks and remained his promoter for more than 30 years.

A native of Jacksonville, Ferrell graduated from Lipscomb University and was recruited by the Philadelphia Phillies after graduation, and went on to play with several minor league teams, including the Phillies, the Chicago White Sox and the Houston Astros.

In 1968, he was drafted and did a two-year stint in the U.S. Army before joining the concert industry in 1970.

A respected promoter, Ferrell was a regular on many “Promoter of the Year” lists throughout his career.