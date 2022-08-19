Warner Recorded Music Forms A JV With Lee Daniels Music

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Recorded Music announced the launch of a joint venture with Lee Daniels Music, encompassing multiple recorded music projects, including soundtracks, as well as artist signings.

Lee Daniels Music is, unsurprisingly, helmed by director/writer/producer Lee Daniels, who brought films such as Precious, The Butler, and Monster’s Ball to the big screen as well as television projects such as the hit series “Empire.”

The first project of the joint venture is the motion picture soundtrack for The United States vs. Billie Holiday, starring Warner Records artist Andra Day, who won this year’s Grammy for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. The film was directed by Daniels and debuted on Hulu in February with a companion album released via Warner Records and Warner Recorded Music worldwide.

Amanda Ghost, CEO of AI Film and co-founder of Unigram, served as executive music producer on the movie played a key role in the launch of the joint venture.

“At Warner, we’ve built a thriving environment for creative pioneers and inspired entrepreneurs. Lee is an artistic visionary who has crafted some of the most powerful, moving, and captivating works of our era. Music has always figured prominently in his productions, driving the narrative of great films such as Precious and The Butler, while playing a central role in his influential TV series, Empire. The Billie Holiday soundtrack was a fantastic way to start our relationship, and we’re looking forward to working with Lee on an exciting series of projects inspired by his deep musical knowledge and impeccable taste,” said Max Lousada, CEO of Warner Recorded Music.

“I am always looking for new ways to expand and grow. I’m a filmmaker first and foremost, but, theater and music are also such passions of mine. I’m excited to be teaming up with Warner Music. It’s yet another way for me to keep pushing myself creatively – – and The United States vs. Billie Holiday is just the beginning,” Daniels added.