The Red Hot Chili Peppers To Receive The Global Icon Award At The VMAs

NEWARK, NJ (CelebrityAccess) — The Red Hot Chili Peppers will return to the MTV Video Music Awards stage for the first time in more than two decades as they are presented with the Global Icon Award at this year’s VMAs.

This year, the quartet — made up of singer Anthony Kiedis, guitarist John Frusciante, bassist Flea, and drummer Chad Smith – are also in the running for the best rock category for their latest hit “Black Summer.”

As well, The Chili Peppers are scheduled to perform as part of the evening’s entertainment lineup that also includes Jack Harlow, Blackpink, Lizzo, Måneskin, 2022 Video Vanguard recipient Nicki Minaj, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! at the Disco, and Kane Brown.

This year’s VMAs will make its first return to New Jersey since 2019, taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark on Sunday, August 28.