ASCAP To Host Virtual Showcase For Up And Coming Hip-Hop And R&B Artists

(CelebrityAccess) — The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) announced the return of their annual Rhythm & Soul showcasing a selection of rising hip-hop and R&B stars.

“On The Come Up” will take place virtually August 22 through August 25 and will feature exclusive performances by Zyah Belle, Charlotte Dos Santos, Dylan Sinclair, and Yah Yah.

ASCAP’s website and social media channels @ASCAP and @ASCAPUrban will feature a new exclusive video each day at 3 p.m., starting on August 22nd and extending through August 25th.

The showcase, which features up-and-coming ASCAP artists, songwriters, and producers, started as a newsletter that helped to introduce artists such as iguel, Inayah, Jessie Reyez, Fetty Wap, Tasha Cobbs, Tierra Whack, Jonathan McReynolds, BLXST, Dani Leigh, Rico Nasty and Dreezy to a wider audience.

The complete lineup and schedule for this year’s ASCAP “On the Come Up” Showcase is as follows:

Monday, August 22: Charlotte Dos Santos, @charlottedossantos_

Tuesday, August 23: Zyah Belle, @zyahbelle (Instagram)

Wednesday, August 24: Dylan Sinclair, @dylansinclair (Instagram)

Thursday, August 25: Yah Yah, @say.yahyah (Instagram)