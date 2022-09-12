Teddy Gentry Arrested On Marijuana Charge In Alabama

FORT PAYNE (CelebrityAccess) — Teddy Gentry, the bassist and founding member of the country music band Alabama, was arrested in Cherokee County on Monday and is misdemeanor charges of unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to records from Cherokee County Sheriff’s office, Gentry was booked into the jail on Monday morning and released about 30 minutes later.

According to AL.com, Sheriff Jeff Shaver said Gentry was arrested during a traffic stop.

Founded in 1969 in Fort Payne, Alabama as Wildcountry, the original lineup featured Randy Owen on vocals along with his cousin Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook on lead guitar, fiddle, keyboards.

The band switched to Alabama in 1977, marking a rise to mainstream success on the strength of hits such as “Tennessee River,” “Why Lady Why,” “Old Flame,” and “Mountain Music.”